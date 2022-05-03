ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking video shows man mistaken for dead taken to Shanghai morgue

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHekW_0fRPfnyG00

Shocking video captures the moment several front-line workers in COVID-stricken Shanghai realize a body bag they were taking to a morgue actually contained a live person.

Two mortuary workers, who are clad in protective gear, recoil in horror as they make the startling discovery while lifting the body from a vehicle, the video posted by the South China Morning Post shows.

The footage, shot by a bystander, shows the men unzipping the yellow bag in front of an employee of a nursing home, exposing the patient’s head, before they step back in shock.

The care facility staff member then checks for signs of life and reseals the bag, causing the bystander to protest out of fear the patient would suffocate.

After some deliberations, the elderly patient is wheeled back to the facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pL8H7_0fRPfnyG00
After the discovery that the man was alive, the workers wheeled the man back into the facility.
Twitter / @fangshimin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTUzQ_0fRPfnyG00
Authorities have fired or reprimanded several people involved in the incident.
Twitter / @fangshimin

“The nursing home is such a mess. They sent a living person on a hearse and said they were dead. The undertaker staff said they were still moving … It is irresponsible, really irresponsible,” the person who captured the scene says, according to CNN .

On China’s social media platform Weibo, many users expressed disbelief about the error.

A senior citizen was mistaken for dead by staff at an elderly care centre and sent to the morgue. He has since been taken back to the hospital and is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/djNSgz77LV

— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 3, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“The problems in Shanghai are fully exposed this time,” one person wrote, according to CNN.

“This counts as intentional homicide,” another said.

On Monday, the district government said in a statement that the man was in stable condition.

Authorities have fired or reprimanded several people — including a director of the care home and a doctor — following a quick investigation of the incident amid the backlash, the South China Morning Post reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAD97_0fRPfnyG00
The workers can be seen discussing how to handle the situation after realizing the man is alive.
Twitter / @fangshimin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJqLB_0fRPfnyG00
The man was brought back to the facility, and is in stable condition, according to the district government.
Twitter / @fangshimin

The blunder triggered a new wave of horror for many Shanghai residents under harsh lockdowns since March 28 as the local government faces mounting criticism for its handling of the Omicron outbreak.

