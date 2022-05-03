ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Envoys from China, South Korea meet to discuss growing North Korean nuke threat

By Thomas Maresca
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nw9rP_0fRPfHv800

May 3 (UPI) -- The top nuclear envoys of China and South Korea met Tuesday in Seoul to discuss how to respond to an increasingly assertive North Korea, which has conducted a flurry of missile launches this year and now appears to be preparing to test a nuclear weapon.

Liu Xiaoming, China's special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs, met counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on his first trip to South Korea since being appointed in April 2021.

"The two sides shared their assessment of the recent severe situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed ways to cooperate for the stable management of the situation," South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement after Tuesday's meeting.

Noh expressed concern about Pyongyang's missile tests and the reconstruction of its nuclear test site and urged China to play a "constructive role" in bringing North Korea back to the negotiating table.

China remains North Korea's most important ally and accounts for roughly 90% of the nation's foreign trade.

The Chinese envoy agreed that there was a "need for close cooperation among concerned countries to stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," according to the South Korean ministry's statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZKRc_0fRPfHv800

Liu said at the start of his visit on Sunday that the responsibility for nuclear negotiations remains primarily with Washington and Pyongyang.

"The key to resolving the peninsula issue lies in the hands of [North Korea] and the United States," he wrote on Twitter.

Last month, U.S. and South Korean special envoys agreed to push for a new U.N. Security Council resolution against North Korea over its 13 weapons tests this year, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in March.

However, China and Russia -- both permanent members of the Security Council with veto power -- have shown little interest in further sanctions against North Korea.

In addition to its missile activity, Pyongyang has been ratcheting up the threat from its nuclear weapons program.

Over the weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of "pre-emptive" use of the country's nuclear arsenal against threats from "hostile forces," according to state-run media.

Satellite imagery has revealed that the secretive regime is repairing the Punggye-ri nuclear test facility, which it partially disabled in 2018 during a period of diplomacy with Washington.

A report last week from Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies concluded that "preparations are well underway" for a nuclear detonation at Punggye-ri.

The date of the test "will undoubtedly depend exclusively upon the personal decision of Kim Jong Un," the report said.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes office on May 10, has vowed to take a stronger stance against North Korea than outgoing President Moon Jae-in did.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Seoul from May 20-22 for a summit with Yoon.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Korean Peninsula#North Korean#Chinese#South Korean
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: US aircraft carrier deploys near North Korea for first time in 5 years

A U.S. aircraft carrier deployed to the waters off the Korean peninsula for the first time in five years just weeks after North Korea carried out new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests. On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy shared photos of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and its carrier strike group operating...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
352K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy