Joe: This Supreme Court isn't conservative — it is radical, and it is dangerous

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO