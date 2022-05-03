ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Joe: This Supreme Court isn't conservative — it is radical, and it is dangerous

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 4 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 427

Peter Pickering
4d ago

Democrats don't seem to be able to realize the supreme court isn't supposed to judge on poll numbers or media pressure or political input it has the constitution and facts it has to go by !!! Democrats just can't grasp someone making a decision based on truths and not emotional biased liberal hate speech !!

Reply(48)
150
the1uwishuknew
4d ago

IF the decision is struck down…. ALL it means, is that you have to follow YOUR states law. AS IT SHOULD BE. You want to murder a child, move to a democrat state. It’s that simple. This is a states rights issue, not a federal one…. And that is the issue….

Reply(31)
109
me G
4d ago

Give me a break the democrats care about the poor who want a abortion but not about gas prices and groceries and rent they can't afford they don't give a dam about that!

Reply(17)
59
