Des Moines, IA

Governor Gets Bill That Was a Recommendation of Her Child Care Task Force

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Republican legislators have approved a bill that would let Iowa childcare providers ask parents who get state money to cover childcare fees to add onto that with their own money. Under the bill, parents in Iowa’s childcare assistance program could agree to pay the difference between the state subsidy and what would typically be charged to parents who do not get government assistance for childcare. Senator Mark Lofgren a Republican from Muscatine, says the bill is a recommendation from the governor’s childcare task force, that “allows families to work with childcare providers to negotiate rates.” Democrats like Senator Sarah Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights say it makes no sense, since Iowa parents who qualify for childcare assistance live at or near the poverty level and “don’t have an extra dollar, let alone an extra 100 dollars a week per child to make up the difference.” House Republicans passed the bill in early March, and it cleared the Senate Monday.

Western Iowa Today

New Law Addresses Costs of Accessing Open Records in Iowa Governments

(Des Moines, IA) — A state law that goes into effect July First sets new parameters for what government agencies and officials may charge for access to public records. Senator Waylon Brown of Osage says the bill sets a reasonable standard of what the custodians of public records are to charge for copies. Brown says the new law will require the records custodian to “make every reasonable effort to provide a record at no cost, other than copying, if the record takes less than 30 minutes to produce.” It will allow someone to contest “the reasonableness of…expenses,” and place limits on costs for legal services. It also provides an important check against some corporations that go on data mining expeditions through public records.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

District 3 GOP Congressional Candidates Oppose Abortion in All Circumstances

(Des Moines, IA) — All three Republicans competing for the chance to run against Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the fall oppose abortion under any circumstance — but all three say it should be the states that regulate abortion, not the US Congress. Candidate Nicole Hasso, an insurance executive from Johnston, accuses Planned Parenthood of putting abortion clinics in black communities to “control the population” and says, “where’s the outrage in that?” Candidate and current Bondurant state senator Zach Nunn says if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade, Democrats will try to pass a federal law on abortion rights. Candidate Gary Leffler, a construction consultant from West Des Moines, says it’s absolutely critical that states decide abortion policy. The candidates made their comments during a debate hosted by WHO/TV.
Western Iowa Today

Record Number Of Schools Receive Voter Registration Award

(Des Moines, IA) — A record 31 Iowa high schools earned a state award this spring for significant achievements in registering students to vote. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the schools receive the Carrie Chapman Catt Award out of almost 300 schools in the state. He says schools have to register 90 percent of eligible students. Pate says nearly 34-thousand high school students statewide are registered to vote this year.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Democrats seek to keep caucus the 1st presidential test

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats have begun making their case for why the Iowa caucus should remain the first step in the party’s presidential nominating process. The state party submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, promising to make changes in response to criticism of past events, including to make it more inclusive. State Democratic officials expressed optimism even while acknowledging they face skepticism from many national counterparts who have long questioned why Iowa and New Hampshire — both largely rural states with overwhelmingly white populations — should begin the nomination process. The Democratic National Committee decided last month to stop automatically allowing Iowa to hold the first presidential tilt.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Would Play A Role In Overturning Roe-V-Wade In State

(Des Moines, IA) — A 2018 ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court would have to be overturned before any state law could be enacted to restrict access to abortion. A leaked draft opinion from the U-S Supreme Court is seen as a strong indicator that the justices will overturn the landmark Roe-v-Wade decision from 1973 before adjourning this summer. Four years ago the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that women in this state have a fundamental right to an abortion under the state Constitution. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has asked the justices on the Iowa court to overturn the 2018 ruling. Reynolds appointed a majority of the justices to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve letter of support for City of Atlantic Housing project

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a letter of support for the City of Atlantic Housing project. Christina Bateman, who is on the Land Committee, explained to the Board that they have been working on getting a new housing development going in Atlantic and a landowner, Jim Comes, agreed to sell some land off of Olive and 22nd Street. In the meantime, there is an Iowa Economic Development Destination Iowa grant that they have been made aware of…
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne visits Griswold

(Griswold) Iowa #3 District Congresswoman Cindy Axne visited Griswold on Wednesday to meet with City officials regarding the Noble Initiative Daycare project and Griswold Firefighters regarding the need for a new fire station. Congresswoman Axne met with City Officials regarding the Noble Initiative Child Care project and the Griswold Fire...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa To Receive $1M As Its Part Of TurboTax Settlement

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa will receive one-million dollars as its part of a multi-state settlement with TurboTax. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says TurboTax has agreed to pay the states involved 141-million dollars following claims that the company got people to pay for tax preparation services that should have been free. The direct payments of about 30-dollars will be made to 33-thousand Iowa taxpayers who used the service from 2016 to 2018. All eligible parties will get a notice and then a check by mail.
Atlantic, IA
