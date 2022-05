Syracuse, N.Y. — If you’re looking for cheap gas in Central New York, Cortland County is your best bet. As of May 4, the county had the lowest average price per gallon of regular gasoline at $4.303, according to the latest data from AAA. Onondaga County had the second-lowest price on the list at $4.321 a gallon.

