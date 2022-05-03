ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbm7L_0fRPbQlH00

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.

Comments / 4

Related
Idaho State Journal

Mushroom hunting

If we can get a light shower and then it turns warm for a couple of days — then it should be mushroom season, yippee!! The problem is, you think it’s about to bust loose and then it gets cool. I don’t know what to think and I don’t think the poor lowly mushrooms do, either.
HOBBIES
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

April Was Cooler Than Normal, and Windy

(Webster City, IA) — Numbers from state climatologist Justin Glisan confirm spring jackets weren’t always the best option in April. He says Iowa was “about five degrees below average,” and that April 2022 appears to have been among the top 15 coldest Aprils on record, going back 150 years. April is also Iowa’s windiest month, and this year was no different. Glisan says there were “strings of days in which sustained winds were 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusting up into the 30’s.” Glisan says the early projections are for May to remain cool and damp.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Shenandoah, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
County
Fremont County, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Business
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Cold#Moles
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
WOWT

Nebraska officials end alert about missing man with dementia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that Marvin Bures was found safe. The Nebraska State Patrol has reported an 82-year-old man missing Tuesday night. It’s reported Marvin Bures was last seen near Odell, Nebraska which is south of Beatrice around 4:30 p.m. driving a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy