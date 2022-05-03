Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined
(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
