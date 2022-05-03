ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

US Marshals announce 40 arrested in Waterloo area in April

KBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterloo, IA- The US Marshals Service has announced 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the past four weeks in what the agency calls Operation Washout...

www.kbur.com

