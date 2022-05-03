Pinellas Schools moves forward with 3 superintendent finalists

The Pinellas County School Board is meeting on Tuesday for a workshop to discuss the superintendent search process.

At the last workshop, board members felt so strongly about three candidates they decided to forgo the selection of the semi-finalists and go straight to selecting finalists.

However, the school board still asked the top three candidates for the position to send in both written responses and responses via video to interview questions, as they would’ve asked of semi-finalists.

Here’s who’s in the running to lead the Pinellas County School District:



Kevin Hendrick is currently an associate superintendent for Pinellas County Schools. He was also the principal of Northeast High School in St. Petersburg and acting assistant principal of Dunedin High School.

“I know that internal and external stakeholders will look to me for steady, reassuring and inspiring leadership that produces environments that every family wants for their child,” said Hendrick .

Michael Ramirez is currently the deputy superintendent of Denver Public Schools in Colorado. His other experience includes being Cadre Director for Broward County Public Schools in Ft. Lauderdale and a principal at Coral Glades High School in South Florida.

“As superintendent, I believe that prioritizing the mental health and well-being of our students and staff and ensuring they have the necessary support and resources is critical,” said Ramirez .

Ann Hembrook is currently the area superintendent for Marion County Public Schools. She was also school associate superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada and a principal for Orange County Public Schools.

“Regular school visits will be part of my schedule and I also plan to have listening round tables with school and district stakeholders, community members, and partners,” said Hembrook .

On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School board will finalize the schedule for on-site interviews next week.

Board members will also be going over the process of narrowing it down to one person, reviewing the qualities the school district is looking for, checking references, searching social media, and reviewing background checks.

On-site interviews are just days away now, on Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12.

A community meet and greet will likely be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 11 at the District Administration Building where people can talk to the three candidates themselves.

“As superintendent, I will not only foster systems that create high expectations of a positive culture for employees and students alike, but I will model this expectation in all I do,” said Hendrick.

“Safety and security will always be my top priority. Students can’t learn and teachers can’t teach if they don’t feel safe,” said Ramirez.

“I believe it is a priority for me to hear firsthand from school teams. Learning firsthand has provided a greater insight into what is happening at schools and with the staff,” said Hembrook.