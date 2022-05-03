ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Falls, NY

Neighbors in West Falls wonder when NY-240 will get fixed

By Taylor Epps
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7KZL_0fRPa5f800

Taking in the view along Davis Road in west falls on a nice spring day is routine for Jyl Rivera. But she's gotta stay on her toes, as cars avoid the many potholes on NY-240.

"We not only have to worry about people texting and driving, we have to worry about people swerving potholes and possibly hurting us," said Rivera, who lives on the road.

Cars have to avoid potholes for almost five miles along the road from Ellicott Road to Burr Road.

"It’s a wreck there’s a lot of potholes on it. I know there’s been damage to vehicles driving up and down these roads, it’s a pretty busy road so it does get a lot of traffic," said Rivera.

Kelsei sent 7 problem solvers the aftermath of a drive home from Colvin, a damaged rim and a flat tire after being unable to swerve around a pothole.

Kelsei Simonick
Kelsei of West Falls says a pothole on NY-240 caused damage to her car

It’s a state route— so we reached out to the NYS DOT on April 28, hours after we reached out, we received an email and a photo that the hole was patched.

"Our maintenance crews remain responsive to filling potholes," a spokesperson for the DOT wrote.

NYS DOT
NYS DOT crews patched Davis Road hours after we reached out.

But when 7 News reporter Taylor Epps came down to check out the repair, she didn’t find it, but she did find all of the other issues on the road and neighbors who are fed up with them.

"If they were the ones to drive over it every day it might mean more to them. It is a real problem for us residents here, it would mean a lot to have it fixed. Just not sure they care a lot about our little Hamlet here in West Falls," said Rivera.

Rivera tells me she hears 240 is getting repairs next year.

"I don't want to wait a year to get this fixed, any day a problem could happen, an accident could occur, damage to your vehicle, so waiting a year is tough, if they could provide a temporary fix that would be great," said Rivera.

I followed up with the state on Friday to see what will be done. I was told over the phone crews would be back Monday to patch more holes.

Comments / 1

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hit and Run Leaves 1 Person Dead in Lockport, New York

There’s a bad accident that shut down a busy road in Lockport on Thursday morning. Someone called into Clay & Company as they were driving down Rt. 78 on Thursday morning on their commute to work, but when they reached the area of Transit and Price, they were halted by the scene of an accident.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter To Drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza In Orchard Park

Dear drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park,. Summer is around the corner, which means that we will be having busier traffic patterns across Western New York. Summertime and the holiday season typically means more traffic on both roads and plazas. Other than The Boulevard plaza in Amherst, there is no busier plaza in the Buffalo area than Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Spring Day#Vehicles#Dot
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
News 4 Buffalo

Man dies after fall from Pearl Street rooftop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man died Sunday after a fall from a building on Pearl Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to Buffalo Police. Police said the man, 28, fell from the fourth floor parking ramp of 500 Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo. Police also reported that the fall appears to be […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police seek info on North Collins bank robbery

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a bank robbery that took place Tuesday morning at the Village of North Collins Community Bank branch. They said a man walked into the bank at 11:18 a.m. and gave the teller a note that demanded all the money in the […]
NORTH COLLINS, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy