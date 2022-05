Peter Blake: ‘I’ve always had nice objects around me’. Peter Blake began collecting in earnest as a young teenager, and over the decades he sought out everything from elephant designs to Disney memorabilia, jigsaws to jewellery. Much of what he collected was redeployed in his work – he is famous for his pop-art collages (not least the cover of the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band) and paintings of found objects, many of which came from his local car boot sale. What remains is gathered in his home in Chiswick, west London, and at his vast studio in nearby Hammersmith. “I’ve always had nice objects around me,” he says.

