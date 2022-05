Junction City High School finished sixth with 40 points in girls and ninth with 33 points in boys team competition in the Salina Central Invitational on Friday. For the Lady Jays, Jayda Harris finished third in the triple jump with a mark of 33'11.50,"Nhubia Coney second in the 100 meter dash in 12.69 fourth in the 200 meter dash in 26.41 and third in the 400 meter dash in 1:00.08, Lorna Rae Pierce won the 1600 meter run in 5:30.49.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO