Michigan State

SNAP Schedule: Michigan Bridge Card Monthly Benefits Start Distributing May 3

By Josephine Nesbit
 4 days ago
Michigan SNAP benefits are administered through the state’s Food Assistance Program and overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services. You may be eligible for temporary food assistance in May if you meet state and federal SNAP requirements.

In Michigan, benefits are sent out once per month into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Michigan Bridge Cards. The Michigan Bridge Card works like a credit or debit card. You can use your card to purchase eligible food items at authorized locations.

Eligibility is based on the financial situation of all members of a household. The MDHHS will review your expenses, assets and income to determine whether or not you’re eligible. If approved for benefits, the amount of SNAP benefits you receive depends on household size and countable income.

To determine whether or not you are eligible to receive SNAP benefits, you must fill out an application . You can use the MI Bridges portal to apply for assistance, check your eligibility status and manage your account online. You can also fill out a paper application and mail, fax or bring in to a local MDHHS office.

Here is the Michigan Bridge Card SNAP schedule for May:

ID # ends in Benefits available
0 3rd of the month
1 5th of the month
2 7th of the month
3 9th of the month
4 11th of the month
5 13th of the month
6 15th of the month
7 17th of the month
8 19th of the month
9 21st of the month

If you’re eligible to receive Michigan SNAP in May, benefits are sent out from the 3rd to the 21st of every month. The day you receive your benefits depends on the last digit of your ID number.

