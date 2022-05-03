ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

2 Hospitalized After House Fire In Prospect Park Neighborhood Of Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Minneapolis Monday night.

Fire officials say one side of a double bungalow on the 100 block of Cecil Street Southeast caught fire just before 11 p.m.

Crews found a mattress on fire upstairs. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and to be checked out further.

Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire.

