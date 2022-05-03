Crash Involving Suspected Drunken Driver Splits Truck In Half

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A chase involving a suspected drunken driver in southern Minnesota Sunday ended with a man in jail and a truck cut in half.

Austin police say the driver was swerving and topped out at 70 miles per hour before veering off the road and hitting a tree, which ripped off the bed of the truck.

Officers pulled a 23-year-old man from the burning wreck and sent him to the hospital.

Police say he was one of seven DUI arrests made in Austin this weekend.