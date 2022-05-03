Pompano Beach Student Accused Of Making School Threat To Face Judge

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach student is set to go before a judge a week after he reportedly threatened to shoot up his school.

The 12-year-old, a student at Crystal Lake Middle School , allegedly posted the threat online.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the threat outlined a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people.”

Another student saw the post and warned others about the possible school shooting.

The school’s resource deputy investigated and identified the student responsible for making the threat.

The school was searched and no weapons were found. The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The sheriff’s office said these types of threats are taken seriously, fully investigated, and could result in criminal charges. A threat to kill, to do great bodily injury, or to do a mass shooting, is a second-degree felony that is punishable by up to 50 years in prison.