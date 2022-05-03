ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russian State TV Simulates Nuclear Attack on Ireland

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russia's Channel One anchor Dmitry Kiselyov spoke about Moscow's nuclear missile...

www.newsweek.com

coastal
4d ago

This casual references to destruction must stop!! Why would anybody want to do this to any country?!

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Kelleher
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Kiselyov
Person
Steve Rosenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Great Britain#Irish#Channel One#Sarmat#Fianna F Il
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
