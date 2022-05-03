ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

All the Content Coming to Disney+ for 'Star Wars' Day

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May 4 is an auspicious day for "Star Wars" fans and they can celebrate the event with a plethora of films and TV shows on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Mark Hamill
EW.com

Avatar 2 footage at CinemaCon reveals oceanic vistas and Na'vi family dynamics

It's time to return to Pandora. It's only been, what? Thirteen years. Disney rolled out the first footage from James Cameron's Avatar 2, the sequel to the sci-fi epic that was once the highest-grossing movie in the world until Avengers: Endgame came along. We already know one thing: Avatar, much like Fast and Furious, is about family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Day#Star Wars Movies#Disney Gallery
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
922K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy