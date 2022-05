Public records suggest that the chair of the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners may not live in her own district as required by state law, despite residency claims made over the years. But a voter registration, driver's license and ownership of another property co-owned with her son may provide legal cover. Merihelen Wheeler, 70, a well-respected former school teacher with...

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO