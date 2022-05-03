ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MPLX: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OVuy_0fRPVdr400

MPLX MPLX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:10 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MPLX beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $271.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MPLX's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.75 0.71 0.67 0.63

EPS Actual 0.78 0.74 0.66 0.68

Revenue Estimate 2.47B 2.37B 2.26B 2.13B

Revenue Actual 2.73B 2.56B 2.40B 2.34B

To track all earnings releases for MPLX visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips COP to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $104.14 in after-hours trading. eBay Inc. EBAY reported upbeat results for its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Envestnet

Envestnet ENV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Envestnet. The company has an average price target of $92.6 with a high of $111.00 and a low of $86.00.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mplx
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

US Study Shows Omicron As Severe As Previous COVID Variants: Reuters

A large U.S. study has found that the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in earlier studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, Reuters report. "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Russian Rocket Body Shatters Into 16 Pieces In Space

A Russian space agency object shattered into 16 pieces in space last month adding to the issue of already piling up debris, U.S. Airforce unit The 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS) said earlier this week. What Happened: The debris from the shattered object identified as SL-12 R/B (#32398, 2007-065F)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Is The 'Most Amazing Thing' He Knows

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is often seen sharing his thoughts and viewpoints on Twitter Inc. TWTR — a platform he has agreed to take private. Musk on Wednesday said on Twitter that "awareness awakening" is the most amazing thing he knows. He was replying to a question asked by a widely followed Twitter handle, named @gunsnrosesgirl3. As usual, Musk's legion of followers approved of the reply, as is evident from the over 26,000 likes the tweet garnered at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Diving

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Tesla Inc TSLA, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured tech and growth stocks. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features. What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The features...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Sipp Industries Launches THC Nano-Infused Medicinal Body Lotion, Claims It Has 95% Bio-Availability

Sipp Industries, Inc. SIPC has received an order for its newly developed THC Nano-Infused Body Lotion which will be branded and marketed under the “Aveina” brand. Aveina is expected to be on the shelves by the end of the month at legally operated medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma. Sipp Industries has partnered with its exclusive distributor, Argent Cannabis, with access to hundreds of dispensaries. Aveina will be sold in 4 oz sizes containing a potent 500mg of Nano THC. Sipp Industries claims that the lotion has 95% THC bio-availability.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Benzinga

The Rise Of The Cannabis Beverage: An Analysis

Consider for a moment the three most widely used drugs on earth: caffeine, nicotine and alcohol. Collectively, they represent a nearly $2.7 trillion global market with ~$420 billion of that in the United States alone. Each has been socialized into our collective consciences and enjoys a sanctioned time for daily use - known as the coffee break, the smoke break and the happy hour. Two of the three are beverages.
DRINKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy