Before the Eagles begin their rookie minicamp Friday, the team were able to sign three players Thursday, including their first-round draft pick. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles signed Jordan Davis, the defensive tackle the team traded up to take with the 13th overall in last Thursday’s NFL Draft. Schefter said that Davis received a four-year contract for $17 million, including a $9.55 million signing bonus, with all of the money being guaranteed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO