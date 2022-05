The Phoenix Suns, the favorites in the Western Conference, are duking it out in the postseason for a chance to win their first NBA title in franchise history. Along the way, some similarities are being drawn between head coach Monty Williams' team and the "Beautiful Game" Spurs of 2014. The Suns, led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, are playing a patient game that mirrors the Spurs method of "pounding the rock."

