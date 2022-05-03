Amid SEC Suit, Former Nomura Trader Admits Lying to Clients

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is often seen sharing his thoughts and viewpoints on Twitter Inc. TWTR — a platform he has agreed to take private. Musk on Wednesday said on Twitter that "awareness awakening" is the most amazing thing he knows. He was replying to a question asked by a widely followed Twitter handle, named @gunsnrosesgirl3. As usual, Musk's legion of followers approved of the reply, as is evident from the over 26,000 likes the tweet garnered at press time.

