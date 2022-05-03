Glatfelter: Q1 Earnings Insights

Glatfelter GLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Earnings

Glatfelter missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $156.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Glatfelter's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.11 0.20 0.14 0.18

EPS Actual 0.04 0.21 0.18 0.19

Revenue Estimate 353.00M 270.00M 242.00M 224.00M

Revenue Actual 334.46M 279.65M 244.91M 225.67M

