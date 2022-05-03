M2 MediaPost & Pillango Productions Launch Post-Production Facility In Hungary

Click here to read the full article.

Michael Bassick and Michael Laundon’s M2 MediaPost is teaming with Pillango Productions to launch a new state-of-the-art post-production facility in Pecs, Hungary. The 1600 square foot facility will service sound and picture for television, streaming, feature film and commercials in the busy Central European hub.

Pecs City Studios is already taking bookings and will have a full industry standard S4 AVID suite using Pro-Tools software for audio design, mixing, re-recording and editing, the principals said.

Based in Beverly Hills, M2 MediaPost was founded by Bassick and Laundon who also have experience in film finance. The company’s credits include Black Mass, Endless and Hacksaw Ridge .

Pillango Productions is a Hungarian sales agent and production company providing location, equipment rental and production services for feature films and commercials. Its goal is to bring productions to Hungary, especially to the city of Pécs.

Laundon said, “We are thrilled to be going ahead with this facility, we are especially pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Pillango Productions, whilst supporting the Hungarian film industry. Our commitment to create this state of the art post production studio is an endorsement of the operational expertise and talent available in Hungary.”

Pillango Productions CEO Zoltan Deak added,“We are delighted to announce Pecs City Studios. Offering an alternative to Budapest, it highlights our commitment to investing in the local creative industry and will provide a wealth of opportunities for the city and its people. We are excited to work with some of the best professionals in the business to create amazing sound and pictures.”