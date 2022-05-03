ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

M2 MediaPost & Pillango Productions Launch Post-Production Facility In Hungary

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Michael Bassick and Michael Laundon’s M2 MediaPost is teaming with Pillango Productions to launch a new state-of-the-art post-production facility in Pecs, Hungary. The 1600 square foot facility will service sound and picture for television, streaming, feature film and commercials in the busy Central European hub.

Pecs City Studios is already taking bookings and will have a full industry standard S4 AVID suite using Pro-Tools software for audio design, mixing, re-recording and editing, the principals said.

Based in Beverly Hills, M2 MediaPost was founded by Bassick and Laundon who also have experience in film finance. The company’s credits include Black Mass, Endless and Hacksaw Ridge .

Pillango Productions is a Hungarian sales agent and production company providing location, equipment rental and production services for feature films and commercials. Its goal is to bring productions to Hungary, especially to the city of Pécs.

Laundon said, “We are thrilled to be going ahead with this facility, we are especially pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Pillango Productions, whilst supporting the Hungarian film industry. Our commitment to create this state of the art post production studio is an endorsement of the operational expertise and talent available in Hungary.”

Pillango Productions CEO Zoltan Deak added,“We are delighted to announce Pecs City Studios. Offering an alternative to Budapest, it highlights our commitment to investing in the local creative industry and will provide a wealth of opportunities for the city and its people. We are excited to work with some of the best professionals in the business to create amazing sound and pictures.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Bluestone Sets Ten Movie Finance Deal With Hungarian Fund Széchenyi After Collab On ‘Slingshot’, Being Sold By WME Independent At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bluestone Entertainment, the U.S. production firm led by former New Line, Artisan and TWC Dimension production exec Richard Saperstein, is teaming up with Hungarian investment outfit Széchenyi Funds on a ten-picture financing deal over five years. Under the deal, films will span all genres, with budgets ranging from $10-20M. Principal photography will take place primarily in Budapest, Hungary. The first film under the partnership is the previously announced psychological sci-fi thriller Slingshot, directed by Mikael Håfström, starring Oscar-winner Casey Affleck and Tony and Emmy Award-winner Laurence Fishburne. WME Independent is handling world sales and will give the project a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Snickers In Court As Amber Heard Details Alleged Violence & Controlling Behavior By Him; Testimony Describes ‘Pirates’ Actor’s 2014 Stormy Opioid Detox – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 10:10 AM: On the 15th day of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, the Aquaman star told the Virginia courtroom how things between herself and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “really weren’t okay…I was just catering to his mood” during his 2014 detox from Oxycontin. “I said something to him, he got so angry and slapped me across the face,” a sometimes crying and voice-cracking Heard said Thursday in her second day of testimony. “But it was so weird, he was crying…no women had embarrassed me like that,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Colm Meaney Replaces Kelsey Grammer In ‘No Way Up’; First Look At Just-Wrapped Survival Thriller

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped on the female-driven survival thriller No Way Up, with Colm Meaney (Gangs of London) taking over the role originally to have been played by Kelsey Grammer, who departed the production due to scheduling conflicts. The Irish actor stars alongside BAFTA Award winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), James Carroll Jordan (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World), Will Attenborough (Dunkirk), Jeremias Amoore (Zero Chill), Manuel Pacific (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Grace Nettle (War of the Worlds). In the film from director Claudio Fäh (Northmen – A Viking Saga), an airliner...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mike Hagerty Dies: ‘Friends’ & ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Actor Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Mike Hagerty, best known for his roles on Somebody Somewhere, as the building super Mr. Treeger on Friends and as the surly owner of a used-clothing store on Seinfeld, has died. His death April 29 was confirmed by Bridget Everett, who plays his daughter on the HBO comedy. No cause was given. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” wrote Everett on Instagram. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Payne
Deadline

Will Smith Among Stars In Latest Season Of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith will sit down with David Letterman for his latest round of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. However, don’t expect the King Richard star to chat about his controversial exploits at this year’s Oscars as season four of Letterman’s Netflix longform interview chat show was filmed before March. The new season will debut on Friday May 20 and the six-part series will also feature Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds. The show sees the former host of The Late Show go in depth with a range of guests. Previous...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Spinoff About Astrid & Charlie Romance In Early Works At Warner Bros; ‘Barry’ Scribe Jason Kim Writing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominated Barry producer and scribe Jason Kim is set to pen a spinoff of Crazy Rich Asians which will center around the Gemma Chan character of Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie Wu, played by Harry Shum Jr. in the original movie. I hear that Kim came in with a dynamite pitch for the lovebirds’ story, and Warner Bros. swooned for it. The project is in early development. Note, the Crazy Rich Asians sequel remains in development, and it’s being penned by Amy Wang. Both the spin-off and Crazy Rich Asians sequel will be tied to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Mattea Roach’s Bid For 24th Consecutive Win Comes Down To $1

Click here to read the full article. SPOILERS: Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach went for her 24th consecutive win on Friday — and it came down to a single dollar. Challenger Danielle Maurer won tonight’s game by the measly sum, ending Roach’s audience captivating reign as a champion on the popular game show. Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Ga., finished in first place with $15,600, while Roach, a tutor from Toronto, Ontario, came in second with $15,599. “It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game, and so I...
GAMBLING
Deadline

Fred Savage Fired As ‘The Wonder Years’ EP/Director Following Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Disney is severing ties with Fred Savage following multiple complaints of misconduct in his role as executive producer and director on the freshman ABC comedy series The Wonder Years, produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. The allegations were investigated, leading to Savage’s dismissal. The Wonder Years, a reboot of the beloved 1988 series, which starred Savage, has not been renewed for a second season yet but remains in contention. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Production#Production Company#Design#Academy Awards#Pillango Productions#Pecs City Studios#Pro Tools#Black Mass#Endless#Hungarian
Deadline

Kevin Hart Says Beating Of Chappelle Attacker “Needed To Happen”; Isaiah Lee’s Brother Says Suspect Struggles With Mental Illness (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Hart commended the apparent security beat-down of the man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday evening, telling Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Mike Birbiglia last night, “It’s one of those things that needed to happen.” Viral photos of the 23-year-old Isaiah Lee (see below) show the suspect’s battered and swollen face and his distended, possibly broken arm as he was being loaded into an ambulance following the Bowl incident. Lee’s brother has told Rolling Stone that Lee, who was carrying a replica gun containing a knife during the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Star In & Direct Noir Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’ – Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. Michael Keaton is set to star in and direct the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, which was written by Gregory Poirier and is being produced by Brookstreet’s Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta. Carter Stanton will executive produce for Brookstreet and Jillian Kay for Sugar23. The film follows a contract killer who, after being diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia, is presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son. But to do so he must race against the police...
MOVIES
Deadline

Watch The Video For Lady Gaga’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with video: Lady Gaga has released the video for “Hold My Hand,” the power ballad she co-penned and performs for Paramount/Skydance’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which had its world premiere on Wednesday in San Diego. Watch it above. Attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got their first taste of the song when the Tom Cruise sequel screened for exhibition last Thursday, and it’s another in Gaga’s and the Top Gun canon that could go all the way to the Oscars. The original Top Gun won a Best Original Song Academy Award for Tom Whitlock...
MUSIC
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Attacker Pleads Not Guilty, Is Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Comedian – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade pleaded not guilty today to four misdemeanor counts. Isaiah Lee, 23, who was initially booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail. If he manages to post bail and is released, he was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle and the Hollywood Bowl. He is due back in court May 20. Lee appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Hungary
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Heard Back On Stand

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp already testified, and Amber Heard returns to the witness stand today in Depp’s exceedingly high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. The proceedings are taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse. Both sides are presenting their cases before a seven-person jury, Depp, Heard, a platoon of lawyers and cameras and Judge Penney S. Azcarate. Depp’s cross-examination from Heard’s lawyers finished last week. She is the second witness for the defense. The defense’s first witness after Depp’s side rested earlier this week, forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, just wrapped, testifying about instances in which...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bankside Boards Groucho Marx Movie ‘Raised Eyebrows’ With Geoffrey Rush, Sienna Miller & Charlie Plummer — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the Cannes market, Bankside Films has picked up international rights to Oren Moverman project Raised Eyebrows. As previously announced, Geoffrey Rush (The King’s Speech), Sienna Miller (21 Bridges) and Charlie Plummer (Moonfall) are set to star in the 1970s-set feature about comedy icon Groucho Marx’s final years. The movie will follow Steve (Plummer) as he enters the world of aging comedian Marx (Rush) for his dream job, under the watchful eye of Erin Fleming (Miller) — a younger woman who had taken over Groucho’s personal and professional life. The ensuing generational power...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: Cannes Deals Frenzy; Paramount+ Launches; West End Closure Fury; Time’s Up For Bullies

Click here to read the full article. It’s Friday again, readers. Jesse Whittock here (for the first time, be gentle), taking you through the week’s top headlines. Cannes Goods Pre-market deals galore: With Cannes now less than two weeks away, everyone’s in deal mode, and Andreas had the scoop on several big packages. Film Constellation took sales rights to Blue Jean, a BBC Film- and BFI backed identity drama, while Bella Thorne has signed up to lead thriller Saint Clare, co-scripted by American Psycho’s Guinevere Turner. Oscar nominee Felicity Jones and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey are attached to comedy Maria, which Independent Entertainment...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Platonic’: Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, Andrew Lopez Cast In Apple Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Tre Hale (Love and Monsters), Carla Gallo (Neighbors) and Andrew Lopez (Blockers) round out the ensemble cast of Apple’s Platonic, joining Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in the comedy series from Nick Stoller, Francesca Delbanco and Sony TV. Written and directed by Stoller, Platonic explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), a pair of former best friends who met in their youth reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Cookies & Milk’: Disney Developing Animated Series Based On Shawn Amos Novel, Laurence Fishburne To EP Via Cinema Gypsy Banner

Click here to read the full article. Disney Branded Television will bring Shawn Amos’ debut novel Cookies & Milk to screen with an animated series currently in development. The project hails from Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish), Jesse Murphy and James Sears Bryant of Jesse James Films and Shawn Amos. The semi-autobiographical Cookies & Milk is inspired by the childhood of Shawn Amos, a Blues musician and the son of iconic Wallace “Wally” Amos, Jr., founder of the Famous Amos chocolate chip cookie brand. The Cookies & Milk teleplay follows the summer adventures of harmonica-playing middle-schooler...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Warner Bros Wins Auction For Jason Momoa Murder Mystery Action Project From ‘Eternals’ Scribes Ryan & Kaz Firpo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We hear on very good authority that Warner Bros. has taken a Jason Momoa project off the table after an intense bidding war.  The project from The Eternals scribes Kaz and Ryan Firpo is tentatively titled The Executioner. With a storyline that’s under wraps, it is billed as a fun action murder mystery in the spirit of Knives Out meets The Lord of the Rings. No director attached as of yet. The project puts Momoa back in business with his Aquaman producer Peter Safran, who is producing the Firpo-scripted feature project. Warner Bros EVP Jesse Ehrman is steering the...
MOVIES
Deadline

WME Signs Guy Ritchie

Click here to read the full article. The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels filmmaker has inked with WME. In the wake of making his feature directorial debut in 1998 with that gangster film, Guy Ritchie made a fast name onscreen with his kinetic, whiplash style. While he continued on to make tentpole fare for the Hollywood studios, he’s continued to return to the genre which he’s made his name in. Recently, Ritchie shot an untitled action-thriller, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which STX sold to MGM and Amazon. His next theatrical release, STX’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which he wrote, directed and executive produced, reps...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

100M New Covid Infections Across U.S. Next Fall And Winter If New Funding Isn’t Approved, Warns White House

Click here to read the full article. The Biden Administration is letting it be known that, if the nation does not get a requested $22 billion in supplemental Congressional funding for Covid, there will be “fewer vaccines, treatments and tests for the American people.” A senior administration official told multiple outlets today that modeling shows 100 million Americans will be infected with Covid this fall and winter if Congressional funding for booster shots, antiviral treatments, testing and surveillance is not approved. That’s nearly a third of all U.S. residents. The number is a “median range” according to the official. Another...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Deadline

78K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy