Easton, PA

Ramen and robots: Popular Japanese dining concept opening two more Lehigh Valley locations, including one with robotic servers and hosts

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
A new Takkii Ramen restaurant is expected to open in late summer or early fall at 36 N. Third St. in downtown Easton. MONICA CABRERA/The Morning Call/TNS

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley region, including one restaurant with robotic servers and hosts.

Takkii Ramen, a modern casual restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open four more locations — two in the Lehigh Valley and two in New York — in the coming months.

The new Lehigh Valley locations will include outposts at the Slatington Farmers Market, 8281 Route 873, Washington Township, Lehigh County, which is expected to debut in early summer; and at 36 N. Third St. in downtown Easton, which is expected to open in late summer or early fall, chef and owner Marco Lu said.

Takkii Ramen, which opened its first location in November 2020 at 1042 Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie Township, is a sister brand to Rakkii Ramen, which debuted in December 2018 at 328 S. New St. in south Bethlehem.

Other Takkii Ramen locations operate in Quakertown (inside the Trolley Barn Public Market) and West Reading, Berks County, while other Rakkii Ramen locations can be found in Doylestown, Bucks County; New Brunswick, N.J.; and Smithtown, on New York’s Long Island.

Two additional Takkii Ramen locations are coming soon to Syosset and Riverhead, both on New York’s Long Island.

“We specialize in the same authenticity and flavors of our beloved Rakkii Ramen menu, but with the addition of a new setting, restaurant dynamic, and a revamped fusion-cuisine menu,” a message on Takkii Ramen’s website reads.

After studying the art of ramen making in Yokohama, Japan, Lu decided to leap into the ramen craze with his growing restaurant brand.

Popular Rakkii Ramen dishes, including fried pork gyozo, noodle-wrapped shrimp, spicy miso ramen and a sukiyaki rice bowl, carried over to Takkii Ramen.

However, much of the new brand’s menu is comprised of fresh creations, including fried chicken ramen and Takkii beef ramen (soy broth, signature chili oil, marinated shaved beef, caramelized onions, scallions and bamboo shoots).

“I own another brand called Cup o’ Rakki, so we also have various bubble milk teas at Takkii,” Lu said. “Also, we have fresh fruit teas and slushies.”

In Easton, Lu will partner with Kevin Patton, who he also partners with at the Rakkii Ramen in Doylestown.

The 2,700-square-foot Easton restaurant will occupy a renovated space that previously housed Easton Computer & Electronics. It will offer seating for around 45 customers, Lu said, while the Slatington Farmers Market location will be a stand with counter seating, similar to the Takkii Ramen spot at the Trolley Barn in Quakertown.

The Easton restaurant will be situated on the same block as other restaurants and food businesses, including Sweet Girlz Bakery, Quadrant Book Mart & Coffee House and another Japanese restaurant, Tokyo Sushi. It will supplement other Asian hotspots in downtown Easton, including Mister Lee’s Noodles, Sogo Fusion Lounge and Love Phở & PL Cafe, a Vietnamese noodle house.

“We’re also planning to have at least two or three robots at the Easton location,” Lu said. “The robots will be able to take you to the table and deliver your food like a food runner. We already have them in Doylestown, and they work well.”

The robots, which are about 4 feet tall and have an auto-charging function, feature artificial intelligence voice interaction that allows them to greet and interact with customers; autonomous path planning that allow them to lead customers to their tables in the best possible route; intelligent trays that can tell when a delivery has been completed; and 3-D sensors that help detect obstacles.

For more information on Takkii Ramen, visit takkiiramen.com .

