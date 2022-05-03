ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Pandemic pay included in budget deal up for vote in House

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Certain private sector workers determined to be “essential” during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic will share $30 million in pandemic bonuses under a one-year, $24.2 billion revised state budget plan.

A vote is scheduled in the Connecticut House of Representatives, which began debating the bill Monday evening. The late addition of “hero pay” to the budget bill was welcomed by advocates. But the sum is far less than what they had wanted. The AFL-CIO of Connecticut had estimated $750 million was needed to cut checks for tens of thousands of workers across the state. Democrats say the budget bill also reduces taxes by roughly $600 million.

