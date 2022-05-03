ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-20 WB and EB lanes

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash closed all I-20 Westbound lanes and two Eastbound lanes on Tuesday, May 3, at approximately 3:08...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Jasper man killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed a Jasper man’s life on Saturday, April 30, at approximately 8:12 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Andreas W. Key, 52, was fatally injured when the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, then overturned. […]
JASPER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Two killed in I-20 crash this morning

UPDATE: According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, two people were killed in the wreck in the westbound lanes that involved a tractor-trailer that had caught fire. All eastbound lanes are open, and one westbound lane was open around 8:30 a.m. Robinson stated that additional injuries from the crash have not been released. From The Tribune […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Saint Clair County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Clair County, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Road blockage on I-65 in Shelby County due to crash

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash caused roadway blockage on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 232-mile marker in Shelby County are blocked. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS Superintendent temporarily trapped in vehicle

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill was temporarily trapped in her vehicle on Friday, May 6, around 11:10 a.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), Neill was in her parked vehicle in front of ACTA by Cahaba Elementary School when a tree branch landed on her […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#The Lanes#I 20 Wb#Eb#The Tribune#St#Aldot
The Trussville Tribune

Roadway blockage on I-59 in Etowah County

From The Tribune staff reports ETOWAH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred on Friday, May 6, at approximately 3 p.m. has caused roadway blockage. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), one southbound lane of I-59 near the 197-mile marker in Etowah County is blocked. The Alabama Department of […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man dies in Talladega County crash

From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:27 p.m. Friday, April 29, has claimed the life of an Anniston man, according to Alabama State Troopers. Eric D. Oden, 30, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Alabama 21 when the 2003 Lexus ES300 he was driving collided head-on […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pedestrian struck and killed in Walker County

From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Sunday, May 1, at approximately 8:40 p.m According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Justin A. Capps, 39, of Dora, was a pedestrian walking on Alabama 69 when he was struck by a 2010 Toyota Yaris driven by Wesley […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jackson County fiery crash kills two

From The Tribune staff reports JACKSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has claimed two lives on Monday, May 2, at approximately 6 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred when a 2015 Volvo XC60 left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire on Alabama 40 near the nine-mile marker, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

86-year-old man killed in Randolph County crash

From The Tribune staff reports RANDOLPH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed a Roanoke man’s life on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 11:34 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Franklin D. Knight, 86, was fatally injured when the 2004 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Local agencies involved in car chase ending in Springville, suspect arrested

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Several local agencies were involved in a car chase that ended in Springville on Monday, May 2. According to the Trussville Police Department’s (TPD) Lieutenant Clint Riner, Springville Police Department (SPD), Argo Police Department (APD), and TPD chased a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Birmingham. Riner […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy