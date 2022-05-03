ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Little Leagues across Long Island leave #batsoutforLazar in show of support

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CstdC_0fRPUHjp00

News 12 has learned the Long Beach Little League is dedicating the rest of its season to Lazar LaPenna and his family. This as Little Leagues across Long Island are honoring him on social media in a special way.

As News 12 has reported, 10-year-old player tragically passed during a game Friday.

There was silence on the field last night for the first game since his death.

The community came together to remember and honor one of the biggest supporters and players.

They put Lazar's photo and flowers at home plate.

Meanwhile, trending on social media is the hashtag #batsoutforlazar.

Little Leagues across Long Island are showing their support for the family by leaving their bats outside their front doors.

Comments / 2

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
Long Beach, NY
Sports
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Little Leagues#Bat#Grader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

News 12

72K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy