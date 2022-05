SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The cleanup is underway in Seminole and they had a few extra hands today as Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, pitched in and toured the damage. It’s moving at a quick pace; the community is out helping anyway they can but there is still a lot of work to be done. The big focus on Friday is clearing the hundreds of trees that have been destroyed.

SEMINOLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO