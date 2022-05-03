More showers overnight; cloudy and damp Wednesday in Connecticut

Rain overnight will lead into a damp and cloudy day in Connecticut with temperatures reaching a high of 60 degrees.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Steve Teeling says the weather system being watched could arrive Friday into Saturday.

He says it’s expected to be partly sunny and in the low-60s for Mother’s Day.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of light rain. High of 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 70.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High of 62.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. High of 59.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 62.