More police officers, medics needed in Austin

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday and left two dead is under investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation said around 5:49 p.m. a white Chevrolet Spark, occupied by three was traveling north on FM 506 on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone. A […]
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police released photos of the man they suspect was behind the wheel of a truck that killed two teenagers and injured three others in a crash Friday night. Police identified the suspect as Faustino Membreno Rivera and believe he ran away from the scene off Esperanza Road just after 9 p.m. Police said he crashed into the SUV the teens were in, killing Crystal Pineda, 16, and her brother Andres, 15.On Sunday, family and friends continued to grieve at a memorial placed where the crash happened."I was devastated because I didn't want to believe that was her,"...
A video published on Facebook yesterday by user Luis Gonsales depicts an SUV narrowly avoiding falling off of the side of an overpass in Midland, Texas. Details on what caused the vehicle to end up there in the first place are not yet available. The video currently has over 131,000...
AMARILLO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas arrested an Oklahoma man in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse, Amarillo Police confirmed to KWTX. Mario Rodriquez, 30, was arrested in Hereford, Texas and taken to the Deaf Smith County Jail. Amarillo...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another. Texarkana, Texas police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area, specifically in DeSoto, the afternoon of Monday, May 2. Officials got a tip that he was there. Police say due to the violent nature of Collins’ alleged crimes, and threats he’d made on social media about not being arrested, officers used a tactical approach to take him into custody.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene’s Animal Services reported two separate incidents of stolen dogs during the last week of April. According to Abilene Animal Services’ Facebook page, Tulip the Terrier was stolen Saturday, April 30. Two days earlier, Arizona, a puppy was reportedly taken. KTAB/KRBC has reached out to the City of […]
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (COVERING KATY) – The only gun shots you’d typically hear at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Fry Road are those coming from the range at George Bush Park, but we are learning that wasn’t the case on the evening of March 1, 2022.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
According to an affidavit, APD arrested Michael Anthony Martinez, 32, and accused him of breaking into La Barbecue and stealing bottles of liquor, damaging the business' door and cash register. He faces a state jail felony charge of burglary (other than a habitation).
BROWNFIELD, TX- A tragic crash claimed the lives of three children just south of Wellman, Texas Sunday. According to reports, Roland Mullins of Hobbs, NM was traveling on Highway 62/385 and crossed on area on the road with standing water. This caused the vehicle to hydroplane, spin across the center median and into oncoming traffic. This vehicle crashed into an SUV being driving by Sheryl Harrell of Brownsfield.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department have released the name of the driver of a motorcycle who died in a crash Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:29 p.m. on Saturday, April 30th. Longview Police Department Crash Investigators determined a Ford Escape was making a...
KILLEEN, Texas – A 37-year-old man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive. According to Killeen police, William Jimmie Thompson was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m. after the accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m.
