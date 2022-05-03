More police officers, medics needed in Austin

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police released photos of the man they suspect was behind the wheel of a truck that killed two teenagers and injured three others in a crash Friday night. Police identified the suspect as Faustino Membreno Rivera and believe he ran away from the scene off Esperanza Road just after 9 p.m. Police said he crashed into the SUV the teens were in, killing Crystal Pineda, 16, and her brother Andres, 15.On Sunday, family and friends continued to grieve at a memorial placed where the crash happened."I was devastated because I didn't want to believe that was her,"...

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO