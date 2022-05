The Bradley Braves have added some size. Des Moines (Iowa) Area big man Goanar Biliew announced his commitment to the Bradley men's basketball program on Friday night via Twitter. On Saturday, the school announced Biliew had signed as the final scholarship player for the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder comes to Peoria with three years of eligibility....

