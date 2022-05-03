Unprecedented leak preps nation for end of Roe; key 2022 primaries today; Met Gala’s wild fashion

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. A storm system now brings a threat of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes for the Southeast. Heat is also on the rise across the Southern Plains. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Comments / 0