ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Republicans condemn leak of Supreme Court draft abortion ruling

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1fVK_0fRPRul100

( The Hill ) – Republicans spoke out Monday night in response to the leak of a Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Politico published what it said was a draft majority decision, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito , that would end federal abortion rights, returning to the state level the legality of the procedure.

While Democrats denounced the substance of the draft ruling, GOP leaders condemned the leak itself, with some saying it was evidence of hostility toward conservative views.

“The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate,” wrote Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R). “The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong.”

It was unclear who provided the document to Politico, which pointed out that an official ruling isn’t expected for weeks.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) concurred with Hawley that “​​This breach shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate & undermine the Court.”

“It was always their plan. The justices cannot be swayed by this attack,” Scott added.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said , “The next time you hear the far left preaching about how they are fighting to preserve our Republic’s institutions & norms remember how they leaked a Supreme Court opinion in an attempt to intimidate the justices on abortion.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) pointed out , however, that there is “No way to verify if it is accurate and, if it is, who leaked it or why.”

Lawmakers including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) urged a probe into the source of the leak.

“The Supreme Court & the DOJ must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary,” Cotton wrote .

“The Court should not abide this coordinated assault by the Left. Issue the decision now,” urged Hawley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
James Lankford
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Democrats#Gop#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy