Eid celebration in Roxbury

ROXBURY (CBS) – A major effort is underway to tackle food insecurity in Roxbury and the surrounding neighborhoods of Boston. “When I first came here, we didn’t have that much access to fresh vegetables and fruit,” Andrea Long told WBZ-TV. That is changing, slowly but surely. Andrea is one of the growers at the Dudley Greenhouse on Brook Avenue, a 10,000-square-foot facility right in the heart of the neighborhood. There, residents like Andrea have a chance to grow their own food. “I enjoy when I’m making my salads or sauteeing my vegetables,” she says. “It’s a good feeling.” And there is a need in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO