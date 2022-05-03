ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral police crackdown on aggressive drivers

By Chandler Blackmond
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c79NN_0fRPR69I00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Police department is using grant money to step up patrol to keep you safe!

The department said 24% of its major crash investigations, are speed-related.

In a list of 34 cities with 75,000 people, Cape Coral ranks seventh for distracted driving, seventh for speeding or aggressive driving, and eighth for impaired driving.

Now officers want to see changes.

The department has completed 12 of those grant-funded enforcement opportunities and has six more left.

If you live in Cape, you can expect to see more patrols on roads like Cape Coral Parkway, Hancock Bridge Parkway, Pine Island Road and Burnt Store road.

Comments / 6

Susan G Chang
4d ago

I saw two violations before 8 am Monday that could have involved me. one speeder kept me from changing lanes then run the red light. The other passed on the right as the lane was merging. Geeze!

Reply
2
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested after bust of Cape Coral marijuana grow house

A man has been arrested after detectives say they found an extensive marijuana-growing operation inside his Cape Coral residence in April. On April 29, the Cape Coral Police Department’s vice investigations and narcotics unit searched a home on Diplomat Parkway West. After CCPD calls a “lengthy and complex investigation,” detectives found an illegal marijuana grow operation in eight rooms of the house, with 86 plants with root systems and 216 clones that had yet to develop roots, weighing 283.6 lbs altogether.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man maced by suspected thief at Cape Coral Home Depot recounts events

A normal day of shopping ended up getting David Beguhn maced in the face on Wednesday. Walking into a Home Depot in Cape Coral, Beguhn noticed something odd with a customer. “As I was walking in the door, I heard one of the employees asking a gentleman for his receipt,” Beguhn says. “And between the tone of voice between the two of them, I could see there was a disagreement there.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Pine Island#The Cape Coral Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WMBB

Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy