Chicago, IL

Thousands to get gas stimulus cards worth $150- and public transit cards too

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
The free gas and transit cards are designed to help deal with inflation. The lottery begins soon, so Chicago residents should check their eligibility. How many people would be helped by...

Deadlines to apply for $1,000 payments and $150 gas cards

Two major cities have started programs to ease the financial burden of their residents. Chicago and Baltimore are both launching programs this May. Chicago moves will be distributing 50,000 prepaid gas cards worth $150. Another 100,000 residents will get $50 prepaid transit cards. Read more about it here. $12.5 million...
Millions of Americans Are in Line for a $125 Stimulus Payment. Are You One of Them?

Indiana recently had a surplus in its budget. Residents are getting a nice windfall as a result of that extra money. Many Americans are struggling with higher living costs these days. Inflation has driven the cost of everyday goods up, and the Ukraine conflict has caused gas prices in particular to soar. That's caused a strain on a lot of people's budgets -- particularly those without money in a savings account to fall back on.
City of Chicago issues 'Chicagwa' water in a can at total cost of $125,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A curious thing happened Tuesday – the City of Chicago came out with an offering of city tap water in a can, called "Chicagwa." Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans Tuesday for the new branding campaign to promote the city's water quality. It is a limited edition of cans featuring different designs by local artists. "What we've done in investments that we've made is really step up our ability to deliver clean, safe drinking water to Chicagoans and our regional partners for decades to come," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicagwa can run features six different designs. The...
Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to bring another grocery store to Englewood as Whole Foods Market closes one of its only South Side locations. Whole Foods Market announced Friday the company will close the DePaul University shop and the Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St., which opened less than six years ago as part of a pledge to bring more fresh food options to a food desert. Six stores are closing across the country, company officials said.
Food Stamps: Getting your EBT card in New York State

People receive their food stamp benefits, or SNAP benefits, through an electric card known as an EBT card. The government provides funding for the program. States make sure that low income households receive the benefits they need in order to afford basic food. Millions of Americans utilized benefits during the...
$125 payments starting this month for eligible Indiana residents

If Indiana has enough budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, taxpayers will automatically get a refund. In December 2021, the state had a $3.9 billion surplus. Any resident of Indiana that filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, will qualify. Approximately 4.3 million will receive the payment worth $125. That is about 85% of their adult population. Find more information on it here.
