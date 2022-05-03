ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELECTION DAY: Things to know at the polls

By Michael Thomas
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Jlnu_0fRPQ3bk00

Michigan (WLNS)  May 3, is the official election day in Michigan and will be a big day for many mid-Michigan measures being voted on, most of which involve school bonds and millages.

Lansing voters are deciding upon a public school bond worth nearly 130-million dollars along with other areas across mid-Michigan voting on the following:

1  Lansing Public School Bond (Ingham County)

2  Charlotte Public School Recreation Millage (Eaton County)

3  Ionia Public Schools Operating Millage (Ionia County)

4  Concord Community Schools Bond (Jackson County)

5  Western School District Bond (Jackson County)

6  Grass Lake Twp. Fire Renewal & Increase (Jackson County)

7  Hillsdale Special Ed Millage (Hillsdale County)

8  Woodbridge Township Road Millage (Hillsdale County)

9  Somerset Township Road Millage (Hillsdale County)

10  Somerset Township Capital Millage (Hillsdale County)

11  Somerset Township Police Millage (Hillsdale County)

12  Somerset Township Parks Millage (Hillsdale County)

13  Somerset Township Fire Millage (Hillsdale County)

14  Somerset Township Operational Millage (Hillsdale County)


Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says over the last weekend around 1,000 ballots were dropped off, as of May 3 at 6 a.m., his office was still waiting for about 3,000 out of the 12,000 that were sent out.

Polling locations across the state of Michigan will be open on election day from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Officials say there is no longer a deadline for voter registration, which means citizens can go in with proof of residency on election day, register, and vote.

Comments / 1

