Mug Club: Vote for Sitrin’s Future Cabin Community "Camp Sitrin"

WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMug Club: Vote for Sitrin’s Future Cabin Community "Camp Sitrin" The Sitrin...

www.wktv.com

South Bend Tribune

History Museum talk discusses ‘Unveiled: Wedding Traditions’

SOUTH BEND — The History Museum presents “Insights in History — Unveiled: Wedding Traditions” at 1:30 p.m. May 10 at 808 W. Washington St. Deputy Executive Director Kristie Erickson will discuss the bridal gown worn by Anna Oliver in 1885, a wedding kimono from Japan, and men’s and women’s jewelry and accessories and other items showcased in the new exhibit “Unveiled: Wedding Traditions,” which attendees may tour.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WKTV

2022 Heart Telethon: Phone lines now open

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – The annual WKTV Heart Telethon kicked off at noon on Friday to raise money for the American Heart Association ahead of America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk on Saturday. The telethon phone lines will be open until 8 p.m. To donate, call 1-866-374-9588. For more...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

MVHS updates maternity visitation

MVHS is updating its visitor policy in the maternity unit starting Sunday, May 8, 2022. MVHS updates visitation policy in maternity department. Mohawk Valley Health System is updating its visitation policy for the maternity department starting on Sunday – just in time for Mother’s Day.
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Mazzaferro's owners plan to open satellite store in East Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Mazzaferro’s Meats and Deli in Rome is planning to open a satellite location after a fire destroyed the store on Ridge Mills Road on Friday, April 29. Brian Mazzaferro, one of the owners of the deli, says they plan to use their wholesale location on Railroad Street as a small retail space, which could open in the next four to six weeks. He says they are currently preparing the location, which will feature cases of grab-and-go items.
ROME, NY

