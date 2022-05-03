Mug Club: Vote for Sitrin’s Future Cabin Community "Camp Sitrin"

SOUTH BEND — The History Museum presents “Insights in History — Unveiled: Wedding Traditions” at 1:30 p.m. May 10 at 808 W. Washington St. Deputy Executive Director Kristie Erickson will discuss the bridal gown worn by Anna Oliver in 1885, a wedding kimono from Japan, and men’s and women’s jewelry and accessories and other items showcased in the new exhibit “Unveiled: Wedding Traditions,” which attendees may tour.
Working out of the kitchen of their small restaurant in Ontario in the 1970s, Irene Demas and her husband Tony soon learned the value of trading their dishes for the talents of local bakers, craftspeople and artisans. “Everyone supported everyone back then,” said Irene, at the time a bright-eyed chef...
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – The annual WKTV Heart Telethon kicked off at noon on Friday to raise money for the American Heart Association ahead of America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk on Saturday. The telethon phone lines will be open until 8 p.m. To donate, call 1-866-374-9588. For more...
MVHS is updating its visitor policy in the maternity unit starting Sunday, May 8, 2022. MVHS updates visitation policy in maternity department. Mohawk Valley Health System is updating its visitation policy for the maternity department starting on Sunday – just in time for Mother’s Day.
ROME, N.Y. – Mazzaferro’s Meats and Deli in Rome is planning to open a satellite location after a fire destroyed the store on Ridge Mills Road on Friday, April 29. Brian Mazzaferro, one of the owners of the deli, says they plan to use their wholesale location on Railroad Street as a small retail space, which could open in the next four to six weeks. He says they are currently preparing the location, which will feature cases of grab-and-go items.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. - After a two-year hiatus, America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk kicked off this morning at Accelerate Sports Complex in Whitesboro. Organizers say $420,022 has been raised so far and donations are welcomed until June 30. This is the first time and location of America's Greatest Heart...
