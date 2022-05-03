Mug Club: Vote for Sitrin’s Future Cabin Community "Camp Sitrin"

ROME, N.Y. – Mazzaferro’s Meats and Deli in Rome is planning to open a satellite location after a fire destroyed the store on Ridge Mills Road on Friday, April 29. Brian Mazzaferro, one of the owners of the deli, says they plan to use their wholesale location on Railroad Street as a small retail space, which could open in the next four to six weeks. He says they are currently preparing the location, which will feature cases of grab-and-go items.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO