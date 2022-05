Despite two fantastic performances from Luka Doncic in the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns, the Mavs find themselves in a 0-2 hole as they head back home. Doncic has been sensational; unfortunately, the rest of his team has not been on the same level as their young superstar.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO