Final Virginia contestant on ABC’s American Idol eliminated before ‘Top 7’

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

WARRENTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Top 10 of American Idol Season 20 performed Sunday night and three eliminations were made to form the show’s Top 7. The final contestant from the Commonwealth of Virginia had his time on the show come to an end.

27-year-old Mike Parker, from Warrenton, was considered to be a standout country singer by the judges.

Crozet teen Kenedi Anderson drops out of American Idol for ‘personal reasons’

In Sunday’s Disney-themed show, Parker dedicated a performance of “You’ll Be in My Heart” to his mother, who is fighting leukemia.

Ultimately, America’s votes weren’t enough to carry him into the Top 7, but the hometown star will be welcomed home by Virginia fans.

Mike Parker on ABC’s American Idol
6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

