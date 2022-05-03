ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

Uprooted tree lands on Seminole man’s home

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Monday evening, residents kept an eye to the sky.

As a tornado-warned storm moved through Seminole, citizens took shelter.

Once the storm had passed, it seemed like nothing had happened in much of the community.

However, that wasn’t the case for one man’s home.

Randall Soule told KFOR that he was keeping an eye on the weather when the storm started heading for Seminole.

“I’ve sat through a lot of storms down here and everything. And I told her, I said, ‘I just don’t like the way this thing is developing there.’ So I was watching the television, I said, ‘We better just go on up to the cellar,'” Soule said.

After Soule and his wife headed for shelter, the storm left damage on his home.

“I looked at the house and I could see it was still upright. Didn’t look too bad. So I kind of was a little bit relieved there. And then I just started, you know, walking around out here and looking in the yard and observing different things out here. And I got to look and I said, ‘I don’t know how the house is even still standing from the looks of this out here,'” he said.

A nearby tree had been uprooted and landed on top of Soule’s home.

Soule says he was upset that his home had been damaged, but was grateful that all of his family and animals are safe.

After the storm moved through, Soule’s neighbors helped clean up some of the damage.

