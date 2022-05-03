ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Villarreal vs. Liverpool: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillarreal CF welcome Liverpool to Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal with Jurgen Klopp's men leading 2-0 from last week's opening leg at Anfield. Unai Emery's home side could make history if they overcome the Reds, but the odds are stacked...

