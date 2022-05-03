Villarreal vs. Liverpool: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

The quadruple is still in play for Liverpool, but there is plenty on the line for visiting Tottenham on Saturday when the teams face off in an English Premier League match at Anfield. The Reds (25-7-2) are one point behind league leader Manchester City in the EPL table with four games to play, with City set to face Newcastle on Sunday. Liverpool is in the midst of a daunting run, having won the League Cup in late February, an FA Cup date with Chelsea set for next weekend and a Champions League final against Man City on tap for May 28. Tottenham (19-4-11) is desperate to move into the top four and earn a Champions League spot for next season, but there is little time left. Spurs are fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal. The Gunners face Leeds on Sunday before hosting a critical showdown with Spurs on Thursday at Emirates Stadium.

