Financial Reports

Triton International: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriton International TRTN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Triton International beat estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Diving

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Tesla Inc TSLA, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured tech and growth stocks. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") acquired 200,000 common shares ("Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") through the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), representing 0.12% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Trigger Purchase") on April 8, 2022. The acquiror subsequently acquired an additional 2,263,000 Shares through the CSE between the period of April 11, 2022 to April 27, 2022, representing 1.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Subsequent Purchases" and together with the Trigger Purchase, the "Acquired Shares"). Currently the Acquiror owns 19,383,000 Shares. Acquiror's shareholding percentage increased by 1.45% as a result of obtaining the Acquired Shares. The 200,000 Shares acquired in the Trigger Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.075 per Share, for total consideration of $15,000.00 and the 2,263,000 Shares acquired in the Subsequent Purchases were purchased at a prices between $0.075 to $0.080 per Share for total consideration of $173,216.70.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $373M Of 4 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 6.33% over the past 24 hours to $0.000020, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $0.000023 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Cramer Recommends Buying Marvell Technology

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Accenture plc ACN had a great quarter. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer said there is too much risk in Manulife Financial Corporation MFC. When asked about Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, Cramer said, "We wanted to buy more today,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Century Casinos Earnings Preview

Century Casinos CNTY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Century Casinos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11. Century Casinos bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HotMoon Listed On Major Exchanges

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2022) - The HotMoon team is pleased to announce the recent listing on major exchanges. It is a 100% community-based meme project with lots of features. To make adoption of HotMoon simpler, the team at HotMoon has listed the token on Pancakeswap, Xt.com, Cointiger, Binance, Coinbase, and Azbit. Meanwhile, it is also listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and Crypto.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Martin Marietta Materials

Within the last quarter, Martin Marietta Materials MLM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Martin Marietta Materials. The company has an average price target of $454.0 with a high of $470.00 and a low of $441.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Antero Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

A Preview Of Aziyo Biologics's Earnings

Aziyo Biologics AZYO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aziyo Biologics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.62. Aziyo Biologics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Blackstone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What's Going On With Cloudflare Stock Today?

Cloudflare Inc NET is trading lower Friday despite reporting better-than-expected financial results and issuing strong guidance. Cloudflare said first-quarter revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $212.17 million, which beat the $205.65 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, which was up from a net loss of 3 cents per share in the prior year quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD, are trading lower. Concerns over COVID-19 cases in China, as well as U.S. market weakness, have pressured Chinese stocks today. The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks...
STOCKS

