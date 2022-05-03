Lloyd M. Konrath of Hartford passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022, at the age of 83. Lloyd was born on September 16, 1938, in Allenton, son of Joseph and Loretta M. (nee Ruf) Konrath. Lloyd married the love of his life,...
Timothy J. Wiedmeyer "Tim" passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 55. He was born on August 22, 1966, in Hartford to Ralph and Dianne. Timothy was a 1985 graduate of Slinger High School. He also graduated from Moraine Park Technical College in 1988 and made his career in industrial sales.
July 16, 1944 - April 1, 2022. Sharon Young (Goedtke), 77, from Oconomowoc passed away with her family by her side on April 1, 2022. Sharon was born in Waukesha on July 16, 1944. Sharon was preceded in death by the love of her life, Patrick Young; her parents, Dorothy Buchs and Hugo Goedtke; stepfather, Albert (Patricia) Cepauskas; and grandson Nicholas Sanchez. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelly (Darrel) Anderson and their children, Samantha and Carly (Zack), Dawn (Patrick) Buege and their children, Morgan and Mitchell, Jill (Paul) Sanchez and their son, Anthony; great-grandchildren Chevelle, Demi, and Kali-Nicole; as well as her sister Leslie (Jon) Fouliard.
John M. Wise of Madison, formerly Waukesha, passed away peacefully at home in his wife’s arms on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 77. John was born on November 8, 1944 in Escondido, California, to John and Verna (Sanders) Wise. John was the oldest brother to Mary (Bach) Wise and William Wise. John, affectionately known as “Jack,” met the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Lombardi) Wise, when he was 19 and they were married on September 10, 1966. They had the gift of loving each other for 55 years. John graduated with honors from Spencerian College in Milwaukee with his B.B.A in Sales and Marketing Management. He started his sales career at Wisconsin Bell and went on to have a long and successful career in sales and marketing management working mainly in the computer industry for large corporations like Datapoint and Digital Equipment Corporation. He was proud to annually qualify for Digital’s 100% Club. John inspired many throughout his career and enjoyed mentoring the next generation of sales representatives. While in Madison, John started his own sales and marketing consulting firm, allowing him the opportunity to continue doing what he loved, being a “Sales Pro.” John proudly served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 serving at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Benning, Georgia, reaching the rank of a Spec 5 Sergeant. While John was driven in his career; he was even more passionate about his family. John’s children, Jennifer and Jeffrey, and his grandchildren were his world. He was deeply proud of their education, accomplishments and families. John enjoyed watching and attending Wisconsin sports with Sandy and he was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. With his wife, he loved hosting picnics and parties for friends and family. John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew, neighbor and friend.
April 5, 1937 - May 2, 2022. Ann J. "Mickey" Polenske, age 85 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022 at her home. Ann was born on April 5, 1937, in West Bend to Lawrence and Mary Polenske (Hajny). Ann graduated...
Patricia Anne “Pat” Jeske, age 81, of Kewaskum passed away on August 15, 2021 at her home. Pat was born on October 5, 1939, in Kewaskum, the daughter of the late Aloysius and Alice (nee Bremser) Volm. Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite TV show was “General Hospital,” and those who knew her well would not disturb her while that was aired! She also enjoyed baking and cooking, as well as planting flowers. Pat was very generous, always wanting to give you something before leaving her home. She previously volunteered for the St. Michael’s Fall Festival, preparing prize bags for the “Fishing Pond,” and spent countless hours collecting, sorting, and boxing up clothing for several mission organizations. In her working years, Pat was employed as a nurse at the Beechwood Rest Home, where she took great pride in caring for the residents. Those Pat leaves behind to cherish her memories include her six children, Jim Jeske, Julie (Dennis) Jeske-Oscar, Jeannine Jeske (DJ Godfrey), John Jeske, Joe Jeske (Lisa Passig), and Jeff Jeske (Peggy Dahlby); eight grandchildren, Katie Oscar, Nick Oscar, Jeffrey Roesel, Sammy Jeske, Jacob Jeske, Tess and Sawyer Jeske, and Jesse Jeske; two sisters, Carol (Ken) Ramthun and Dorothea (Ray) Korpela; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and treasured friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her significant other, Ed Franzen, and her late husband, Frederic Jeske; her sister, Janet Volm; brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Blaine Michael Sidders, Sr. Blaine Michael Sidders, Sr., age 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2022. Blaine was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was constantly putting others before himself and doing anything he could to help them. Blaine was the proud and successful business owner of Lake Country Landscaping that he grew and cherished with his wife, Kathy. He was always involved in the community, was a spirited member of the Lake Country Rotary and Delafield Chamber of Commerce, and enjoyed his time at Oconomowoc Golf Club and Watertown Country Club.
Patrick Timothy Buckley, 90, died November 26, 2021, at the Three Pillars Health Care Center in Dousman. Born September 24, 1931, in Waukesha, he was the fourth son of Patrick Henry Buckley and Evelyn Wood. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1949 and received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Marquette University with a minor in Spanish in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1954-55, proudly participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2017.
Nov. 10, 1934 - April 12, 2022. Corlyn Alice Wempe (Blondie), formerly from Oconomowoc, born November 10, 1934, passed away peacefully April 12, 2022. She owned and operated “Blondie’s Lunchbox” on Main Street in Oconomowoc for 21 years before retiring to Florida. Corlyn is survived by her...
Susan ‘Suzy’ Elliott (DuBois) Susan “Suzy” Elliott (DuBois), age 68 years, of West Bend passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Suzy was born on May 6, 1954, in Milwaukee to Allen and Rita DuBois (Jesmok). She was...
WEST BEND — Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) welcomed almost 100 GE Healthcare employees to Camp Silver Brook from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday to help clean up the camp for the spring and summer seasons as part of GSWISE’s Day of Service. “It’s just...
