Richard J. Charmoli, 90

John M. Wise of Madison, formerly Waukesha, passed away peacefully at home in his wife’s arms on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 77. John was born on November 8, 1944 in Escondido, California, to John and Verna (Sanders) Wise. John was the oldest brother to Mary (Bach) Wise and William Wise. John, affectionately known as “Jack,” met the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Lombardi) Wise, when he was 19 and they were married on September 10, 1966. They had the gift of loving each other for 55 years. John graduated with honors from Spencerian College in Milwaukee with his B.B.A in Sales and Marketing Management. He started his sales career at Wisconsin Bell and went on to have a long and successful career in sales and marketing management working mainly in the computer industry for large corporations like Datapoint and Digital Equipment Corporation. He was proud to annually qualify for Digital’s 100% Club. John inspired many throughout his career and enjoyed mentoring the next generation of sales representatives. While in Madison, John started his own sales and marketing consulting firm, allowing him the opportunity to continue doing what he loved, being a “Sales Pro.” John proudly served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 serving at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Benning, Georgia, reaching the rank of a Spec 5 Sergeant. While John was driven in his career; he was even more passionate about his family. John’s children, Jennifer and Jeffrey, and his grandchildren were his world. He was deeply proud of their education, accomplishments and families. John enjoyed watching and attending Wisconsin sports with Sandy and he was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. With his wife, he loved hosting picnics and parties for friends and family. John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew, neighbor and friend.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO