ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

This Mississippi sheriff says he will take an immediate salary cut. Here is why.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waTZ4_0fRPK6tp00

A Mississippi sheriff said he recently discovered he is being paid too much and that he will not only take a cut in salary but will also pay back any money he owes taxpayers.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace addressed the Board of Supervisors on Monday morning to bring to their attention a disparity in his salary.

After reviewing 2020 census data, Pace told the board that his salary has been higher than it should have been since some time in the second half of 2021 according to state law.

Pace said that Warren County no longer meets the population criteria for the pay bracket he has been in since the middle of last year.

“I never received any official document, any information from the state, from the county or anybody (else),” Pace said, “So I began doing my own research.”

Under state law, there are five tiers of pay for a Mississippi county sheriff which are legally defined by the Mississippi State Legislature. Those tiers are separated based on U.S. census data for the counties. That data is updated every 10 years after the census takes place. Pace’s pay had been in the second tier in accordance with the 2010 census numbers for Warren County.

He added that he only noticed the disparity and began doing research on the matter after hearing reports in the media about the population decreasing in the county.

The 2020 census data showed Warren County’s population had decreased since the 2010 census to 44,722 individuals, just 278 people shy of the requirement for the Warren County Sheriff to be placed in the $90,000 per year bracket, and would instead qualify him for the $85,000 per year bracket.

Pace said that once he obtained census data from the U.S. Census Bureau website, which indicated the official population decrease, he consulted multiple state officials, but had trouble getting a firm answer on the matter.

“So I wrote the letter to the payroll department and approached (the county Board of Supervisors), directing them to immediately decrease my pay to Tier Three,” Pace said. “I told them that it’s my wish to repay the county the difference between the tier two and tier three checks that the county issued in error.”

Pace said that according to his research, there are six other sheriffs in the state of Mississippi who should also be categorized in a lower pay tier.

Blake Teller, Attorney for the County Board of Supervisors, said he has been working to find the date that the pay change should have taken effect, but there are still some questions.

However, Teller said that he has spoken to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and confirmed that the pay change should have taken place when the most recent census data became effective. He added that the effective date for the census count to apply to the state law would have been in either August or September of 2021.

“He’s doing all the right things to make sure we get it right,” Teller said of the Sheriff’s actions regarding the pay disparity.

Comments / 8

Dave Morgan
4d ago

too bad the school superintendent doesn't have the same sense of civic responsibility

Reply
7
Related
WJTV 12

Warren County sheriff takes pay cut

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 2, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace brought attention to a disparity in his salary to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The Vicksburg Post reported Pace told the board that his salary has been higher than it should have been after reviewing the 2020 census data. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $36M in GOMESA funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities. The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
County
Warren County, MS
City
Money, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Warren County, MS
Crime & Safety
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#The Board Of Supervisors
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Traffic stops in Mississippi county lead to weekend haul of ecstasy, morphine, meth, marijuana an multiple weapons

In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways. On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Human remains found in burned truck in remote area of state. Mississippi investigators searching for clues.

Mississippi officials are searching for answers after human remains were found in a burned truck in a remote area of the state. The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the discovery in an area called Sharp’s Bottom, located in an isolated corner of Tishomingo County in north Mississippi.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
79K+
Followers
6K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy