Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday across NE Ohio

By Katie McGraw
 4 days ago
Rain and storms are likely across NE Ohio on Tuesday. Rain will become widespread during the mid/late morning as a warm front lifts north through the area. After a brief lull in the activity, a second wave of showers and storms is likely this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. A few storms could become strong or severe Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded and upgraded the risk for severe weather over the last 24 hours for Ohio. A slight risk is a level 2/5 and has been issued for many communities south of Cleveland. It includes Canton, Wooster, and New Philly. A slight risk for severe weather means organized severe storms are possible, but typically feature varying levels of intensity. Additionally, severe storms will not affect everyone in the viewing area. The severe risk is not zero in our northern communities, but there is a better chance in the southern half.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with the thunderstorms expected to develop this afternoon and evening. The main concern is damaging straight-line winds and locally heavy rain that could lead to flooding. However, hail will also be possible. Isolated spin-ups/tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Rainfall amounts could be hefty! Figure half inch on the low end and 1.5 to 2 inches on the high end.

Rain will become widespread after 10 am. This first wave of showers is expected to end in the early afternoon, but a second wave will be moving in shortly after a brief lull. If the two rounds are too close together, severe weather will be difficult to develop. Thunderstorms become more likely after 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. this evening. Showers will linger until Wednesday morning - especially in our northern/lake shore communities. The cold front will also dramatically drop the temperatures by Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s.

Scroll through images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage. Be sure to keep updated with the Power of 5 Weather Team for the latest information throughout the day.

Related
10TV

Parts of central Ohio see damage from strong storms

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Parts of southern Ohio were hit hard by heavy rain, pounding hail and whipping winds on Tuesday. The damage that it left behind gives home and property owners a lot to clean up. "I’m just thankful we didn't already start the build process,” said Colleen...
PICKERINGTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL-TV

EF-0 tornado touchdown confirmed in rural Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Hancock County during Tuesday night's storms. Sporadic storm damage littered the ground around the outskirts of the village of Rawson. Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, a confirmed EF-0 tornado ripped roofs from barns and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

EXPIRED: Tornado watch for counties in West Virginia and Ohio

UPDATE: The tornado watch has now expired. A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening from 2:25 p.m. until 9 p.m. Primary threats include the possibility of tornados, the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, and the possibility of scattered large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Tornado […]
Daily Commercial

Around the House: Start preparations for an active hurricane season now

Oh boy, just what we need, a prediction for an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast from the experts at Colorado State University. The experts are anticipating at least 19 named storms, nine of which will become hurricanes and four that will become major hurricanes of a category 3 or more. It should be noted that from 1880 to 2020, Florida has been hit by a hurricane within 50 miles of its coast 29 percent of the time, but...
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Breakaway barge on the Ohio River

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) — A barge went rogue Saturday afternoon on the Ohio River near St. Marys, West Virginia. The incident was captured on video by Mike Lynch. You can watch the barge drift uncontrolled down the river with a tugboat in pursuit. Lynch says the barge was eventually secured. 7NEWS reached out to […]
SAINT MARYS, WV
