ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Driver survives a crash into the water at a Bourne beach

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klwNJ_0fRPJWU100

BOURNE, Mass. — Police on Cape Cod are trying to figure out how a driver ended up submerged in water at a beach in Bourne.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Barlows Landing Road. Police say they got a 911 call about the emergency from someone who was at the beach.

When police arrived, the driver was out of the car but still in the water. Two officers had to go in to help get the man out.

He was taken to the hospital due to exposure to the cold water.

Dive teams were then called in because it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was in the car. No one else was found during that search, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The car was eventually towed from the water and the investigation into how and why the driver crashed continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

91-Year-Old Wrong-Way Driver, Passenger Killed In 5 Car Crash In Salem, Police Say

SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing. Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened. Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Acushnet woman attacked by dolphin while on vacation, leaving her with broken back

ACUSHNET, Mass. — It was a trip months in the making to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with kids and grandkids, and Janet and Steve Ferreira spared no expense. The Acushnet couple booked a family cruise that would take them to several Caribbean islands and Mexico, with several excursions along the way, including a swim with dolphins in Cozumel.
ACUSHNET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bourne, MA
Accidents
City
Bourne, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Bourne, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Into The Water#Traffic Accident#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy