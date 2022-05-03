Driver survives a crash into the water at a Bourne beach

BOURNE, Mass. — Police on Cape Cod are trying to figure out how a driver ended up submerged in water at a beach in Bourne.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Barlows Landing Road. Police say they got a 911 call about the emergency from someone who was at the beach.

When police arrived, the driver was out of the car but still in the water. Two officers had to go in to help get the man out.

He was taken to the hospital due to exposure to the cold water.

Dive teams were then called in because it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was in the car. No one else was found during that search, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The car was eventually towed from the water and the investigation into how and why the driver crashed continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

