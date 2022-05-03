Thomson Reuters: Q1 Earnings Insights

Thomson Reuters TRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Thomson Reuters beat estimated earnings by 8.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $94.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.02% increase in the share price the next day.

